Flags to fly at half-staff Saturday in honor of firefighter who died of COVID, 2 victims of Waukesha parade tragedy

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has ordered all U.S. and Wisconsin flags be flown at half-staff in honor of a Pardeeville firefighter who died of COVID-19 after contracting it in the line of duty.

Brandon R. Romo died earlier this month at the age of 32. He worked with the Pardeeville Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter for three years.

“By all accounts, Brandon was incredibly beloved by those who knew him, and Kathy and I extend our deepest condolences to his family, the Pardeeville Fire Department, and the entire Pardeeville community,” said Gov. Evers. “Especially with the holidays upon us, we’re thinking of his family, friends, and loved ones as they grieve his loss.”

A celebration of life for Romo will be held Saturday, Dec. 4.

Just over two weeks ago, Evers also ordered flags be flown at half-staff on Dec. 4 in honor of two of the victims killed in the Waukesha parade tragedy.

Evers’ executive order calling for flags to be flown at half-staff in Romo’s honor is available here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.