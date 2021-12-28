Flags to fly at half-staff for firefighter who died of COVID-19

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. – On Tuesday, Governor Evers ordered that the US and Wisconsin state flags fly at half-staff on December 29 in honor of a firefighter who died of COVID-19.

Stephen Smith, 54, died on December 20 after contracting COVID-19.

“To those who knew him, Steve was a good friend and someone who cared deeply about others,” Evers said in a statement. “He will be missed by the many whose lives he affected.”

Smith served in the Vandenbroek-Kaukauna Fire Department. His funeral is scheduled for December 29 in Kaukauna.

