Flags to fly at half-staff for firefighter who died of COVID-19

Kyle Jones,
Posted:
by Kyle Jones
Wisconsin State Capitol Flags
WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. – On Tuesday, Governor Evers ordered that the US and Wisconsin state flags fly at half-staff on December 29 in honor of a firefighter who died of COVID-19.

Stephen Smith, 54, died on December 20 after contracting COVID-19.

“To those who knew him, Steve was a good friend and someone who cared deeply about others,” Evers said in a statement. “He will be missed by the many whose lives he affected.”

Smith served in the Vandenbroek-Kaukauna Fire Department. His funeral is scheduled for December 29 in Kaukauna.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Current Top Stories