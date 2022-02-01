Flags to fly at half staff for firefighter who died of COVID-19

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Governor Evers ordered the U.S. and Wisconsin state flags to fly at half-staff Wednesday to honor a firefighter.

Bob Stevens, 66, of the Fremont-Wolf River Fire Department died last week from complications with COVID-19.

“Bob dedicated more than half of his life to serving the people of his community and he will be forever remembered for his dedication,” Evers said. “Our thoughts are with the Stevens’ family, everyone at the Fremont-Wolf River Fire Department, and all of his colleagues, friends, and fellow community members in Fremont as they mourn this loss.”

Stevens’ funeral is scheduled for Wednesday in Fremont. Flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on that day.

