Flags to fly at half-staff for child killed in Waukesha parade tragedy

by Kyle Jones

Tucker and Jackson Sparks. Courtesy: GoFundMe

MADISON, Wis. – The United States and the Wisconsin state flags will fly at half-staff Thursday in honor of the 8-year-old boy who was killed in the Waukesha parade tragedy.

Jackson Sparks was one of six people killed when a 39-year-old Milwaukee man drove into the crowded parade on November 21.

A funeral for Sparks is scheduled for Thursday in Mukwonago.

Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags fly at half-staff on the day of each victim’s funeral in an executive order last month.

Senator Tammy Baldwin also requested a moment of silence on the U.S. Senate floor Wednesday, in honor of the victims of the parade tragedy.

