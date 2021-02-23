Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of those killed by COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers, in conjunction with President Joe Biden, ordered Tuesday that flags be flown at half-staff in honor of the more than 500,000 Americans, including more than 6,300 Wisconsinites, who have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic more than a year ago.

“As we continue to endure the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, I ask the people of Wisconsin to join me in honoring and remembering the many spouses, parents and grandparents, kids and grandkids, best friends, and neighbors who were taken by this virus too soon and are loved, cherished, and missed by many,” Evers said. “With heavy hearts, we join our fellow Wisconsinites and Americans who are mourning the loss of someone they love and who, amid unimaginable challenges, have had to endure unfathomable grief this past year. We must reaffirm our resolve to prevent further spread of COVID-19, save lives, and to defeat this pandemic together.”

Executive Order #109 is effective immediately and will end at sunset on Friday.

The U.S. passed the grim milestone of 500,000 COVID-19 deaths on Monday. President Joe Biden ordered U.S. flags be flown at half-staff to honor those we’ve lost.

