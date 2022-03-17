Flags to be flown at half-staff for Wisconsin’s first female lieutenant governor

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags to half-staff in honor of Wisconsin’s first female lieutenant governor, who died earlier this month.

Former Lt. Gov. Margaret Farrow, who was appointed lieutenant governor in 2001, died March 8 at the age of 87. In a statement shared Thursday morning, Evers shared his condolences with Farrow’s family.

“Kathy and I are very saddened to hear of the passing of former Lieutenant Governor Margaret Farrow, whose distinguished career and service to the people of Wisconsin will go down in our state’s history books,” Evers said in a statement. “Former Lieutenant Governor Farrow and I served on the Board of Regents together, and I was always grateful for her perspective and her kindness. We offer our deepest sympathies and respects to her husband, John, County Executive Farrow, all the members of the Farrow family, as well as the many friends, neighbors, and colleagues who knew and loved her. We are thinking of them and wish them peace in mourning her loss.”

Services for former Lt. Gov. Farrow will be held on March 18 in Hartland. Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset that same day.

An online version of Evers’ executive order is available online.

