Flags fly at half-staff Friday in honor of Milwaukee firefighter who died from brain cancer

by Logan Reigstad

Flags at the Wisconsin State Capitol fly at half-staff on December 2, 2021, in memory of the 8-year-old boy killed in the Waukesha parade tragedy. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — U.S. and Wisconsin flags in the state will fly at half-staff Friday in honor of a Milwaukee firefighter who died of cancer over the weekend.

Batallion Chief Sean Slowey, 68, died Saturday after battling brain cancer related to his service, according to Gov. Tony Evers’ executive order lowering flags.

“Devoting more than 40 years of service to the Milwaukee Fire Department, Battalion Chief Slowey lead a distinguished career and dedicated his life to bravely serving and protecting his neighbors, his community, and our state,” Evers said in a statement. “Especially with the holidays right around the corner, where his loss will surely be felt by all those who knew and loved him, Kathy and I extend our deepest condolences to the Slowey family, the Milwaukee Fire Department, and the entire Milwaukee community.”

Services for Slowey are set for noon Friday at the Wisconsin Center.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.