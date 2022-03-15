14-year-old ticketed for OWI after crash that sent five people to hospital

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a 14-year-old has been ticketed for driving under the influence after a two-vehicle crash that sent multiple people to the hospital Monday night.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the area of the 300 block of N. Sixth Street, near the intersection of E. Johnson Street, at about 9:42 p.m. Monday for the crash. One vehicle was carrying four people and was found up against a retaining wall in the front yard of a home in the neighborhood. The second vehicle involved was a small SUV that was found nearby and was only carrying the driver.

Two of the people in the first vehicle were able to get themselves out of the car, but two others were still stuck inside. Fire crews had to extricate those people from the back seat.

Two people were taken to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, one person was taken to University Hospital, and two teenagers were taken to American Family Children’s Hospital. The Fire Department says the injuries to all five people do not appear to be life-threatening.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, Madison Police said a 14-year-old was behind the wheel of the vehicle carrying four people, with a 16-year-old in the front passenger seat. Two adult women, aged 27 and 38, were in the back seat. Police say the car belonged to the 38-year-old woman. Authorities say the vehicle was “full” of open intoxicants at the time of the crash.

Authorities say the women in the back seat of the car live in the same apartment complex as the teens. The teens were released from police custody back to their mothers.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, a 21-year-old woman, told police the vehicle driven by the 14-year-old drove through a stop sign at the intersection and t-boned her vehicle. The Madison Fire Department says it believes the car was also speeding at the time of the crash.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.

