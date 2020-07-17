Five men jumped, attacked man on University Avenue, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Police are searching for a group of men who allegedly attacked a 31-year-old man early Friday morning at the corner of University Avenue and North Lake Street.

According to an incident report, the five men got out of a Lincoln MKX before punching and kicking the victim while calling him derogatory names. Police said the victim was not seriously injured.

The men were last seen in the vehicle running red lights heading west on University Avenue going roughly 80 mph.

Police said the Lincoln was stolen from a Gingergrass Way residence on July 10. The vehicle also matches the description of a getaway vehicle that was seen leaving a residential burglary shortly before the assault, police said.

