Five in-person absentee voting sites closed due to expected storms, others moved inside

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Five in-person absentee voting sites throughout the city have closed for the day due to thunderstorms in the forecast.

The voting sites at Madison College’s Truax and South campuses, and the Lakeview, Sequoya, Goodman South Madison and Alicia Ashman libraries will not be open for the entirety of the day, according to city officials.

Voting will take place inside at the following locations:

The City-County Building from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hawthorne Library from noon to 6 p.m.

Meadowridge Library from noon to 6 p.m.

Pinney Library from noon to 6 p.m.

UW Memorial Union from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to city officials, curbside voting will only be available for people who cannot make it into their in-person absentee voting location due to age, illness or disability.

More information about the city’s temporary changes to in-person voting sites is available on the city’s website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.