Ice House at The Edgewater boasts a collection of ‘Winter Warmers’ drinks, including fan favorites like Baileys Irish coffee and a Hot Toddy. For a little more zing, try the Bourbon Apple Cider or Spiked Cocoa. (Plus, pizza is just a skate away at the new, winter-only SLice House!) $8-9, 1001 Wisconsin Place, icehousemadison.com.

Photo courtesy of Ice House @ The Edgewater