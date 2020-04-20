Five former students break into East High School, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Five former East High School students were chased by officers as they ran out of their alma mater, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the school Saturday night after alarms were triggered, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

One of the students had a key to a roof door, police said.

According to the release, the teens admitted to discharging fire extinguishers and causing a mess inside the school.

Police said the teens were apologetic.

All of the students involved were 18 years old. They were cited for burglary and property damage, police said.

