Five Dane County community centers receive grants for kids’ mental health services

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced the recipients of the county’s Behavioral Health Community Center grant program Wednesday afternoon.

Each of the five community centers receiving the grant will work to help make behavioral health services more accessible to Dane County children and youth who need support to help mitigate stigma associated with accessing mental health treatment, according to a news release.

The release said the county and its partners hope to bring the services straight to kids in a place where they already feel comfortable.

In a statement Parisi said: “Childhood mental health, trauma, and poverty are all barriers to the future success of young people in our community. Neighborhood and community centers see firsthand the effects of mental health challenges and trauma on young people. By meeting youth where they already gather, we hope to bring important services straight to them and in a place they already feel comfortable.”

The release said recipients of the grant program include the below five centers.

The Irwin A and Robert D Goodman Community Center Deerfield Community Center The Bayview Foundation The Lussier Community Education Center Kennedy Heights Neighborhood Center

