Five City of Beloit employees test positive for COVID-19, officials say they had some contact with public

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

BELOIT, Wis. — Five additional City of Beloit employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

City officials said the employees had contact with the public, but they were wearing personal protective equipment at the time of contact.

According to a news release, the employees will remain isolated until it is safe for them to return to work.

The City did not share information about the employees’ identities or positions with the city.

