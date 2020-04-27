Five chefs to work with local farmers to create fresh meal kits

Patrick DePula, Evan Dannells, Daniel Bonanno, Dan Fox and Dave Heide

Photo by Fatoumata Ceesay Jambalaya from Liliana's

For five weeks, five Madison area chefs are partnering with local farmers to create fresh meal kits for four people.

The Nom Nom Nom Kits are all made with local ingredients and allow you to cook at home.

For $80, you get the ingredients to make a meal for four people. Pickup is available at Liliana’s Restaurant on Saturdays 4-8 p.m. There will also be delivery for $10 with proceeds benefiting Dane County Farmers’ Market and REAP Food Group.

Patrick DePula of Salvatore’s Tomato Pies and DarkHorse will start the Nom Nom Nom Kits on May 2, following him will be Evan Dannells of Cadre on May 9, Dan Bonanno of A Pig in a Fur Coat and Alimentari on May 16, Dan Fox of Heritage Tavern on May 23 and Dave Heide of Liliana’s and Charlie’s on Main on May 30.

In addition to the kits, you can add on Stella’s Hot & Spicy Cheese Bread or Farmer John’s cheese curds.

To order, visit lilianasrestaurant.com.

