Five arrested after stolen vehicle sideswipes another vehicle, rolls over

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police arrested five people Saturday after a stolen vehicle sideswiped another vehicle before rolling over.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on the Beltline westbound between Midvale and Whitney Way.

Police said six people reportedly ran from the scene into the Odana Hills Golf Course and nearby neighborhoods.

Police later received calls detailing the suspects’ location and description and alleging that suspects were trying to break into garages and vehicles.

Five suspects were taken into custody, a sixth suspect was able to avoid police.

Police said they found three handguns, including a stolen gun with a high-capacity drum magazine, inside the vehicle.

All of the suspects were reportedly out on bail and violating bail conditions, on active probation or parole, or had active warrants.

Police said some of the suspects have prior arrests for stealing vehicles, including pending charges with MPD.

One suspect allegedly possessed cocaine at the time of their arrest.

All five suspects, whose names have not been released, were taken to the Dane County Jail.

