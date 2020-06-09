Fitchburg woman dies following fatal crash in Sauk County

TOWN OF GREENFIELD, Wis. — A Fitchburg woman is dead after a fatal crash in Sauk County last week.

According to the news release, Sauk County dispatchers received a report June 2 shortly after 7:30 p.m. of a single vehicle accident on Highway 113 east of County Highway DL in the town of Greenfield. Officials said there were reports of several people who suffered serious injuries.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said an initial investigation revealed that the driver, Korrianna Turner, 20, of Madison, was driving northbound on the highway with two passengers, Keyanna Applewhite, 24, of Madison, and Deavion Elem, 20, of Fitchburg.

Deputies said the car went into a ditch and struck a tree after the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve along the highway. Officials said Turner over-steered and had lost control of the vehicle.

The release said no one in the vehicle had been wearing a seat belt.

The three were taken to hospitals for treatment. The following day, Elem died due to injuries suffered in the crash.

Officials said “driver strategy” and speed were contributing factors in the crash, and an investigation into the accident is ongoing.

