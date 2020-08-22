Fitchburg police search for man who pulled out gun, fired round into air during fight

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

FITCHBURG, Wis. — A man fired a single round into the air Friday night following a fight in the 2300 block of high Ridge Trail, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

Officers responded to the are at 8:11 p.m. after receiving a report of several men fighting in the street. One witness told police they saw the man pull out a gun during the fight and shoot a bullet into the air.

The man who fired the gun reportedly left on foot. A gray sedan was also seen leaving the area, according to an incident report.

Fitchburg police are actively investigating the incident. Officers received help from the Town of Madison Police Department at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

