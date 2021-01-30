Fitchburg police respond to armed robbery near Fish Hatchery Road

Grace Houdek

MADISON, Wis. — Officers with the Fitchburg Police Department responded Friday evening to an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree Store near Fish Hatchery Road.

According to police, the suspect attempted to rob the store while armed with a handgun. The suspect was unable to get any money and left the store.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his 40s. He is believed to be 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and approximately 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark colored jeans, a white bandana for a face mask and black gloves.

Those with information on the incident is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300.

