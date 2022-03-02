Fitchburg police officer injured while attempting arrest, hospitalized

by Kyle Jones

FITCHBURG, Wis. — A Fitchburg police officer was injured while attempting an arrest Tuesday, officials said.

Officers were responding to a reported disturbance in the 4500 block of Thurston Lane around 6:15 p.m.

Police said a suspect resisted when officers tried to arrest him. One officer was injured during the incident and was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Officials said the officer was treated and released. The suspect was eventually taken into custody.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

He faces charges of resisting and obstructing officers causing a soft tissue injury, attempting to disarm a peace officer, and other charges in connection with the disturbance.

