Fitchburg police look for man in connection to armed robbery at Dollar Tree

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police are looking for a person in connection to an armed robbery Wednesday morning.

According to an incident report, officers responded to the Dollar Tree on Fish Hatchery Road around 10:30 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

The report said a man entered the store, approached the cashier and demanded money from the cash register.

Officials said he was armed with a small pry bar and threatened the employee with it.

Police said the man, who is in his 40s and about 6-feet tall with a thin build, left the store with an unknown amount of cash. Authorities said he was wearing a blue ribbed jacket with a gray hooded sweatshirt underneath. He had on gray pants, brown work boots and a black mask.

There were no injuries during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300 or the department’s Anonymous Tipster Line at 608-270-4321.

