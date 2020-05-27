Fitchburg police investigating shooting on Anton Drive

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the 5100 block of Anton Drive.

According to a news release, several callers reported multiple shots fired in an apartment complex around 3:50 p.m.

Officials said officers have located evidence of the shots, and non-residents are being asked to avoid the area.

Police said no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300.



