Fitchburg police investigating report of shots fired

by Logan Reigstad

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Police in Fitchburg are investigating a report of shots fired near Leopold Elementary School Thursday evening.

Police said multiple shots were fired in the 2400 block of Post Road just before 6:30 p.m. Based on evidence and witness statements, police determined the incident began near a sidewalk in the area.

No injuries or damage have been reported as of Thursday night, police said in a news release. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

