Fitchburg police investigating gas station burglary

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police say they’re looking for two people who broke into a convenience store and stole cash and cigarettes overnight.

Officers were called to the Capitol Petro gas station at 2770 S. Syene Road for an alarm just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. When they got there, they found the store was burglarized.

The investigation found two suspects broke in and stole cash and cigarettes from the store. One man was wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans, while the other man was wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.

The investigation into the burglary is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

