Fitchburg police investigate shots fired, suspect arrested

by Kyle Jones

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police are investigating after reports of gunshots early Saturday morning.

Officers were sent to the 2600 block of Post Road just after midnight and reportedly found evidence of gunfire.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Police said multiple residents either saw or heard the gunfire. Two men were reportedly walking in the area and one allegedly fired multiple rounds.

Officers found two male suspects and arrested one on unrelated charges. The names of the suspects were not released.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Fitchburg Police at 608-270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.