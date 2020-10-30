Fitchburg police investigate report of gun shot overnight

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police say they’re investigating after reports of a single gunshot near an apartment complex overnight.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Pike Drive near Maple Lawn Apartments just after midnight Friday morning after people in the area reported hearing a gun shot and cars speeding off.

Once they got to the scene, officers found a single shell casing.

Fitchburg police say no injuries or property damage were reported. They want anyone with information to call (608) 270-4300.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.