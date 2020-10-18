Fitchburg Police investigate multiple burglaries

Melissa Parish by Melissa Parish

Fitchburg Police are looking for help solving multiple burglaries that occurred Saturday night.

The burglaries happened in the area of Red Arrow Trail and Jenewein Road.

Police say the first call came in around 9:40 p.m. Saturday night. A homeowner in the 4500 block of Jenewein Road reported someone entered their home and stole contents from a purse.

Multiple burglary calls on Red Arrow Trail followed. Fitchburg Police are investigating four burglaries including a stolen SUV.

Police believe a suspect gained access to at least one home by breaking a basement window. They say a suspect entered another home through an unlocked door or window. Some of the victims were home during the burglaries.

Officers are spending additional time in the area today to collect video evidence and speak with neighbors. If anyone has home surveillance video footage of suspicious behavior in the area from last evening, or if they may have witnessed suspicious activity, please contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608)270-4300.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)266-6014.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.