Fitchburg police find ‘potentially hazardous materials’ in apartment building, ask public to avoid area

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

FITCHBURG, Wis. — The Fitchburg Police Department is investigating after “potentially hazardous materials” were found in an apartment building Tuesday night.

Fitchburg police were sent to the 2300 block of Chalet Gardens Road at about 5 p.m. after a family member requested a welfare check of a resident there, according to the news release. Police found the resident and took them into protective custody.

While searching the apartment, officials found the hazardous items.

The release said the other residents have since evacuated the apartment “out of an abundance of caution.” Officials said emergency personnel and investigators are still at the scene to investigate the materials.

Those who do not live at the apartment have been asked to avoid the area.

No other information is available at this time, as an investigation is ongoing.

