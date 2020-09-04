Fitchburg police ask public to avoid McKee Road near closed movie theater due to ongoing welfare check

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police are responding to a shuttered movie theater for a report of a welfare check in the theater’s parking lot.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area of McKee Road between Verona Road and Spoke Drive.

Dane County Dispatch said the call came in at 11:23 a.m.

New Vision IMAX Theater closed in mid-July following extra financial hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is made available.

