Fitchburg police arrest 15-year-old in death of Verona Area High School student

FITCHBURG, Wis. — The Fitchburg Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old boy on homicide charges in the death of Verona Area High School student.

Online records through the Dane County Sheriff’s Office indicate the teen was arrested Thursday morning. Due to the suspect’s age, Fitchburg Police Department and News 3 Now are not releasing the suspect’s name at this time.

The teen is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery.

Officers were called to a home along the 2700 block of Lyman Lane in Fitchburg last August after family members found 17-year-old Shay Watson dead. Investigators said Watson was shot and killed.

Police issued a search warrant Thursday morning in Verona, according to a release by the Fitchburg Police Department. The 15-year-old was taken into custody as the primary suspect in this case. A 40-year-old man inside the home was also taken into custody for violating his extended supervision. Fitchburg police do not believe this man was involved with the homicide.

Fitchburg police said the investigation into this case remains “very active” and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

“While we understand there may often be a reluctance to provide information or cooperate with police, we ask those with relevant information to come forward and help bring justice in this case,” the release said.

Anyone with information can reach the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300.

The Verona Area School District spokeswoman confirms the suspect was a previous VAHS student for a portion of the school year, but could not comment on this incident since it is an open and active investigation.

Watson was remembered by friends as a young man who was quick to laugh and ready to take on the world.

