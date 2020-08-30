Fitchburg police: 18-year-old man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following targeted shooting

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

FITCHBURG, Wis. — An 18-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries following a Sunday morning shooting in the 6000 block of Viroqua Drive.

Fitchburg police responded to the scene around 4:40 a.m. for a report of a person who was shot. An initial investigation revealed that several people were in the apartment when multiple rounds came through a window, striking the man.

Additional evidence indicates that the shots were fired by someone who walked up to the apartment. Police said the shooting was likely targeted.

The victim is in serious condition, according to a news release.

Police from the Madison and Verona police departments assisted at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.

