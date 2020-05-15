Fitchburg PD plans ‘Friday Night Lights’ parades through community

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

FITCHBURG, Wis. — The Fitchburg Police Department, Fitchburg Fire Rescue and Fitch-Rona EMS will participate in ‘Friday Night Lights’ the next two Friday nights.

According to a news release, the event is a neighborhood emergency vehicle parade that travels through the Fitchburg community.

The release said it’s modeled after the ‘Friday Night Lights’ event launched by the Seattle Police and Fire Departments in response to the pandemic.

This Friday’s event coincides with Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Friday’s parade will focus on the Jamestown Neighborhoods (6 to 6:15 p.m.), Seminole Forest, Stoner Prairie, Lacy Heights, and Wildwood (6:20 to 6:40 p.m.) and Oak Meadow and Quarry Hill (6:45 to 7 p.m.).

A full map for the route can be found on their website here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments