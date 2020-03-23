Fitchburg needs poll workers for April 7 election

FITCHBURG, Wis. — The city of Fitchburg is looking for poll workers to replace poll workers who are unable to serve because of age or health concerns.

According to a release, the city has 124 poll workers and a significant number of them are in their 60s or 70s. Many also have other health conditions putting them at risk of getting the coronavirus.

Fitchburg is asking for state, county or municipal employees, teachers, students or those looking for temporary work.

Poll workers can work a full day, generally 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. or later. Sometimes they can also work split shifts. Poll workers are paid for working at polling places. They can also choose to volunteer services.

Anyone who is interested in working can contact the clerk’s office at 608-270-4200.

