Fitchburg man arrested on suspicion of sixth offense OWI

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MONONA, Wis. — Wayne J. Jaskulke, 55, of Fitchburg was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, sixth offense.

According to a release, he was stopped by a state trooper for speeding and lane deviation. During the stop, the trooper noticed signs of impairment.

The release said the trooper conducted standardized field sobriety tests. Jaskulke was then arrested for operating while intoxicated.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments