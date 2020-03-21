Fitchburg man arrested on suspicion of 5th-offense OWI, domestic violence

MAZOMANIE, Wis. — A Fitchburg man was arrested on suspicion of fifth-offense OWI and other chargers Friday evening after police received a report of a domestic battery at a motel on Highway 14.

According to a news release, officers responded to the Bel Aire Motel on Highway 14 at 8:31 p.m. A guest told police that the suspect, 55-year-old Wayne J. Jaskulke, left the motel in an SUV before police arrived.

Minutes later, a Cross Plains police officer tried stopping Jaskulke, prompting a vehicle chase.

Police said Jaskulke drove his SUV through a parking lot and launched over the retaining wall of the Cross Plains Monona Bank, reportedly slamming down onto Highway 14. Shortly after, a deputy with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office initiated a pursuit.

During the chase, Jaskulke drove eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 14. The chase reached speeds of 90 mph before Jaskulke eventually jumped out of his moving vehicle.

Police said Jaskulke ran toward a residence on Highway 14 where he was apprehended by the deputy.

Jaskulke was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, domestic disorderly conduct, false imprisonment, criminal damage to property, eluding, resisting and 5th-offense OWI.

The victim of the domestic violence suffered several injuries and received treatment from medics at the scene.

