Fitchburg man arrested for fifth offense OWI after crashing with large cement block

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County deputies responded to a one vehicle non-injury crash at the Edgerton Oasis in Albion Tuesday at 12:20 a.m.

According to a release, a car was driving around the parking lot when it hit a large cement block in the parking lot. The car then got stuck in a wet grassy area on the property.

An employee at the Edgerton Oasis reported the incident.

A Dane County deputy arrested Lawrence Talley, 55 of Fitchburg, for fifth offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

