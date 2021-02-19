Fitchburg man arrested following drug investigation, search warrant

FITCHBURG, Wis. — A Fitchburg man is facing several tentative charges following a drug investigation early Thursday morning.

Special response teams from the Fitchburg and Sun Prairie police departments executed a search warrant at an apartment on the 2100 block of High Ridge Trail, according to a news release.

Fitchburg police began an investigation in late 2020 after receiving complaints of repeated drug deals at the apartment complex. Officials said concerned community members told police the deals were happening at the main entrance of an apartment building, resulting in the warrant.

The release said 12.5 pounds of marijuana and a stolen handgun were found inside the apartment. Police also seized more than $7,000 in cash.

Eric Ranson, 23, was later booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of possession with intent to deliver THC/marijuana, receiving stolen property, maintaining a drug dwelling and felony bail jumping.

Officials said criminal charges for maintaining a drug dwelling were also referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office for the leaseholder of the apartment.