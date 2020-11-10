Fitchburg man accused of hitting officers trying to break up fight, police say

Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A Fitchburg man is accused of punching two officers as they broke up a fight Saturday afternoon, according to a report by the Madison Police Department.

Xavier D. Jackson, 25, faces tentative charges of battery to law enforcement officers and battery to emergency medical personnel.

Police said they were breaking up a fight when Jackson punched a Madison officer in the face. A Capitol officer was also hit in the head, the release said.

Police said they used an electronic control device to get Jackson under control.

Officers said he also reportedly kicked a security guard in the head while being cleared at a local hospital.

No mugshot of Jackson was immediately available.

