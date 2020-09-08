Fitchburg gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint, police say

Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Fitchburg Police responded to a hold-up alarm around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Kelley Williamson Mobil gas station on Fish Hatchery Road.

A release said, the clerk was robbed at gunpoint. A man entered the store, pointed a gun at the clerk and asked for money.

The man fled the area after getting an undisclosed amount of money, police said. Police conducted a K-9 track, but the suspect was not immediately found.

Police said the man was Black and in his 20s. He was approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a blue jogging suit, black mask and white head covering.



