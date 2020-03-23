Fitchburg emergency responders make urgent request for personal protective equipment

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Eric Oxendorf

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Emergency responders are requesting donations of personal protective equipment for donation as soon as possible.

The Fitchburg Fire Department and Fitch-Rona emergency medical services are asking community members and corporate stakeholders to donate surgical masks, N95 respirator masks, face shields and paper gowns or cloth gowns.

According to a news release, the equipment would be provided to emergency medical healthcare providers and first responders as they continue to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Anyone who is able to help is asked to contact the Fitchburg Fire Department at 608-270-7042 or fire@fitchburgwi.gov with information about what items are available, the quantity of those items and if any cost is associated.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments