Fitchburg eighth-grader wins Badger State Spelling Bee

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A Fitchburg eighth-grader won Saturday’s Badger State Spelling Bee in Madison.

Maya Jadhav beat out 53 other spellers in the 24-round competition.

Her winning word was “obrotund.”

As Badger State champion, Jadhav advances to the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will be held in the Washington, D.C., area during the week of Memorial Day.

This will be the fifth time Jadhav has qualified for the national bee.

