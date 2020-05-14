Fitchburg cancels summer recreation programs, closes McKee Farms Park splash pad for season

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

FITCHBURG, Wis. — All summer programs offered through the Fitchburg Recreation Department are canceled.

City officials posted about the decision to cancel online.

“The Parks & Rec Dept is truly disappointed that we will not be able to offer programming opportunities to the community this summer, however the safety of our participants and customers is of highest importance.” the statement read.

The splash pad at McKee Farms Park will also remain closed for the 2020 season.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments