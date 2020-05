Fit Fresh Cuisine

10am-4pm

608-841-2233

fitfreshcuisine.com

$40 Family Meal

Poke Bowl Sampler Platter

With brown rice, nori, pickled red onion, avocado, cucumber, red pepper

Your choice of either ahi tuna, locally sourced chicken or organic tofu, or combination

Your choice of sriracha aioli, Thai dressing or peanut satay sauce