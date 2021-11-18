Fish Hatchery Road reconstruction project wraps up following two years of work

FITCHBURG, Wis. — A pain for many commuters who rely on Fish Hatchery Road to get around is now gone.

Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi cut the ribbon on Wednesday for the completion of a reconstruction project on the busy stretch of road.

Fitchburg, Dane County and the city of Madison contributed resources for the two-phase, $30 million project which began in the spring of 2020.

Much of the old pavement and retaining walls were replaced, with concrete from the older road used as a base for the new one.

Bicycle and pedestrian paths were also updated.

“Our infrastructure’s important,” Parisi said. “We’re glad folks could come together to help us with this, and we look forward to our continued partnerships.”

