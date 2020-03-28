Fish Hatchery road construction begins Wednesday

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

FITCHBURG, Wis. — The reconstruction of Fish Hatchery Road between Traceway Drive and the Beltline will start on Wednesday.

Construction will start with work in the median to install cross overs, temporary driveway connections, and temporary traffic signals.

During construction, one lane of traffic in each direction will remain open along Fish Hatchery Road at all times.

The project will include several traffic pattern changes on Greenway Cross, which will include temporary one-way streets. Detours will be required to construct the improvements through the intersections.

Temporary closures at Post Road will occur, but will be coordinated with the Greenway Cross construction to allow access to Fish Hatchery Road.

Fish Hatchery Road north of Traceway Drive will be completed and fully open to traffic in the fall of 2020.

