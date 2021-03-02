Fiserv, Milwaukee Bucks partner to award $10K to struggling minority-owned businesses

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

TMJ4

MILWAUKEE — Twenty minority-owned small businesses in the Milwaukee area received $10,000 grants Monday as part of a program that aims to help struggling businesses impacted by the pandemic.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv partnered to present the grants to the local businesses, which are part of Fiserv’s Back2Business program.

“The entire Bucks organization — players, coaches, owners, management and staff — feel strongly that we have a responsibility to stand for something beyond sports and give back to the local community,” Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer said. “The Bucks and Fiserv share a deep commitment to advancing and strengthening Milwaukee.”

Black and minority-owned business with less than $1 million in annual revenue can apply for a Back2Business grant online.

To date, Back2Business programs in Milwaukee, New York City, Atlanta, and Florida have led to 462 grants to minority-owned businesses.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.