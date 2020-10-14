Fiserv Forum to host March Madness games in 2025 tournament

MILWAUKEE — Fiserv Forum will host another set of March Madness games in several years.

Marquette University announced Wednesday the NCAA selected the arena as a host for first and second round Men’s Division I tournament games in 2025. The NCAA had already selected Fiserv Forum as a host arena for the 2022 tournament’s early-round games.

The Marquette Golden Eagles men’s basketball team plays its home games at Fiserv Forum in addition to the Milwaukee Bucks.

“The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship is one of the premier sporting events in the country and we’re excited to welcome the tournament to Fiserv Forum twice in a four-year span,” Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin said in the news release. “We’re grateful for our partnership with Marquette and we look forward to co-hosting these games in our world-class venue.”

The Bradley Center — which Fiserv Forum replaced in 2018 — hosted NCAA tournament games as recently as 2017. The Wisconsin Badgers men’s team ended up playing two games in Milwaukee during the 2014 tournament, en route to a Final Four appearance.

