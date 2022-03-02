Fiserv Forum no longer requiring masks for fans

by Logan Reigstad

Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks, on Feb. 26, 2022. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MILWAUKEE — The Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks, is no longer requiring fans to wear masks.

On Twitter, the arena wrote that it will follow updated guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding masks. Milwaukee County falls under the medium community level as of Wednesday, meaning those who are at high risk for severe illness should talk to a health care provider about whether to wear a mask.

“Otherwise, fans can choose to wear a mask in Fiserv Forum,” the tweet read.

Update: Fiserv Forum will follow CDC guidelines in Milwaukee County, which state that if you are at high risk for severe illness you should talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask. Otherwise, fans can choose to wear a mask in Fiserv Forum. pic.twitter.com/0LAZUnItyg — Fiserv Forum (@FiservForum) March 2, 2022

The move comes one day after Dane County let its mask mandate expire.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.