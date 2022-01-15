Fiserv Forum given Gold certification by U.S. Green Building Council

by Kyle Jones

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The U.S. Green Building Council awarded Fiserv Forum the LEED Gold certification Friday.

LEED stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design. The arena earned the LEED Silver certification in 2019.

“The Milwaukee Bucks seized an opportunity to guarantee Fiserv Forum ensures a more sustainable, energy-efficient and healthy environment,” Fiserv Forum General Manager Dennis Williams said in a statement. “We are very proud of our efforts and stewardship in the community.”

The arena works to monitor energy, waste, and water usage using the platform Arc. The platform shows building owners the carbon impact associated with a building’s performance over time. The platform also givers a score of 0-100, which can change from year to year.

“Fiserv Forum’s LEED certification demonstrates tremendous green building leadership,” U.S. Green Building Council president Mahesh Ramanujam said. “Fiserv Forum is a prime example of how the innovative work of project teams can create local solutions that contribute to making a global difference.”

Fiserv Forum’s most recent score was 75, which earned it the LEED Gold certification. Along with monitoring energy efficiency and water conservation, the arena also tracks air quality. Officials said the arena will also explore ways to reduce waste moving forward.

