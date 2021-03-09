First whooping crane hatched at foundation in Wisconsin dies

Associated Press by Associated Press

BARABOO, Wis. (AP) — The first whooping crane hatched at the International Crane Foundation in Wisconsin has died.

Foundation officials say the crane, named Gee Whiz, died on Feb. 24 at more than 38 years old.

The oldest captive whooping crane was 46 years old.

Gee Whiz was hatched in 1982 via artificial insemination. He was the fifth whooping crane to call the foundation home and went on to sire 178 cranes.

He was known for his nasty disposition at the foundation. Officials with the foundation, which is located in Baraboo, said he often pecked his handlers’ calves and fingers and was fiercely territorial of his enclosure.

